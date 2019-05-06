BMS announces new concert venue coming to Bristol Dragway
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bristol Motor Speedway officials have revealed they are bringing a 'new and innovative' concert venue to the Bristol Dragway.
Speedway officials said Monday the venue will officially be called “Thunder Valley Amphitheater presented by Ballad Health.”
The venue is designed to draw in some of music's biggest names. The first show will be Saturday, July 27th.
News Channel 11 will be live streaming an announcement at 3 p.m. Monday when BMS officials are set to announce the headliner and supporting act for that show.
When that announcement is made, tickets will become available through the BMS & Dragway ticket office and at ticketmaster.com.
Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.
