Blount County man charged with mother's murder following officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

BLOUNT COUNTY/SEVIER COUNTY (WATE) - A Blount County man who led Pigeon Forge police on a chase and was eventually shot by them was charged in connection with the death of his mother.

Johnathon Sellers,18, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide Saturday by Alcoa police.

Homicide investigation in Alcoa

Officers with the Alcoa Police Department were called out to conduct a welfare check on the 800 block of Cherry Street in Alcoa.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Kelly Brackin, 52. When Brackin did not answer the door officers announced themselves and made entry to the home, where they found her deceased. An autopsy later revealed that Brackin died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officer-involved shooting in Sevier County

Around 4 a.m., Officers with the Pigeon Forge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Sellers for suspected DUI.

According to police, Sellers failed to stop and led officers on a chase into Gatlinburg before turning back to Pigeon Forge. As Sellers crossed into the Sevierville city limits, officers with the Sevierville Police Department deployed spike strips in the northbound lanes of the parkway, disabling his vehicle. Sellers then got out of his vehicle with a shotgun and three Pigeon Forge officers fired shots. Sellers was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Sellers charged with criminal homicide

Alcoa Police Department's investigation into Brackins death led them to her son, Sellers.

After Sellers was released from the hospital, he was transported to Alcoa Police Department where he was later charged with criminal homicide.

Sellers is being held in the Blount County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is expected in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4.