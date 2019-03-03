Blount County man charged with mother's murder following officer-involved shooting in Sevier County
BLOUNT COUNTY/SEVIER COUNTY (WATE) - A Blount County man who led Pigeon Forge police on a chase and was eventually shot by them was charged in connection with the death of his mother.
Johnathon Sellers,18, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide Saturday by Alcoa police.
Homicide investigation in Alcoa
Officers with the Alcoa Police Department were called out to conduct a welfare check on the 800 block of Cherry Street in Alcoa.
Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Kelly Brackin, 52. When Brackin did not answer the door officers announced themselves and made entry to the home, where they found her deceased. An autopsy later revealed that Brackin died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Officer-involved shooting in Sevier County
Around 4 a.m., Officers with the Pigeon Forge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Sellers for suspected DUI.
According to police, Sellers failed to stop and led officers on a chase into Gatlinburg before turning back to Pigeon Forge. As Sellers crossed into the Sevierville city limits, officers with the Sevierville Police Department deployed spike strips in the northbound lanes of the parkway, disabling his vehicle. Sellers then got out of his vehicle with a shotgun and three Pigeon Forge officers fired shots. Sellers was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Sellers charged with criminal homicide
Alcoa Police Department's investigation into Brackins death led them to her son, Sellers.
After Sellers was released from the hospital, he was transported to Alcoa Police Department where he was later charged with criminal homicide.
Sellers is being held in the Blount County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is expected in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4.
More Stories
-
- LATEST: At least 23 people dead, several injured following tornado
- Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
- Local United Methodist churches meeting Sunday to discuss recent same-same marriage/LGBTQ vote
- Washington Co. leaders to meet with Gov. Lee this week on possible TCAT campus
- ETSU to face Chattanooga in SoCon quarterfinal on Saturday
- Sullivan Central hosts celebration of life for Sgt. Steve Hinkle
- Airport, fire station in Eufaula, Alabama hit hard with tornado damage, mayor says
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Asheville, troopers searching for vehicle
- Erwin Outdoor Supply opens to the public Sunday
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man charged with identity theft after having packages delivered to random addresses in Johnson City New
Johnson City Police have charged a man with identity theft after an investigation revealed he was sending packages to random addresses in Johnson City.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Winter Cold is Back
Winter cold weather is here to stay for the next several days.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of light snow through Monday morning, Otherwise getting colder
There will be areas of light snow through Monday morning. Otherwise, the main story will be that it's getting colder.Read More »
-
Lady Vols Roll Past Ole Miss, 81-56
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Lady Vols closed out the regular season with a commanding victory over Ole Miss, winning 81-56 on 51.8-percent shooting on Sunday at the Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee (18-11, 7-9 SEC) was led in scoring by Meme Jackson, who hit five threes in route to 20 points while tying her season high of six assists. Rennia Davis and Cheridene Green also were in double figures for UT with 13 and 11, respectively. Evina Westbrook narrowly missed a double-double, tallying nine...Read More »
-
Body discovered in wooded area identified as Tazewell County, VA missing man
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Sunday evening officials with the Tazewell County, Virginia Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of a man found in a wooded area at Stoney Ridge.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Rain turning to light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning
Rain will turn to a light wintry mix and snow through Monday morning.Read More »