Blind woodworker who starred in commercial to open Greeneville gallery
A blind woodworker and artist is setting up shop in downtown Greeneville.
George Wurtzel is new in town but you may recognize him from a 2018 Subaru commercial, where he teaches tourists how to experience the world in unexpected ways.
"If you would've asked me before I ever did this that a person could do one single ad and be recognized anywhere in the country when you go places, I would've told them you're crazy," said Wurtzel.
Now, Wurtzel is working to turn an abandoned dry cleaner into an art gallery. He hopes when you walk into soon-to-be Ginkle Gallery, you'll see wood in ways you've never seen it before.
The 64-year-old has been blind since his late teens but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing a career that requires expertise in sharp tools.
"The only thing I'm asking for is the same opportunity to cut my fingers off as you had," said Wurtzel.
He envisions his gallery as a place where he'll make and showcase his extensive body of work that he describes as "functional art furniture." He says he'll welcome other local artists to use the space for shows as well.
"Hopefully you don't see anything like you saw down the road. My goal is to find artists who do unique pieces," said Wurtzel.
He also plans to teach his craft to community members on an individual basis, regardless of their present ability or disability. Wurtzel has taught a number of blind people to woodwork. He's even taught a man with no hands to run a chop saw with his feet.
Wurtzel said it's not just about learning to use a saw, it's about teaching self-esteem.
"If you feel that you're helpless and can't do things, you project that and people perceive you as helpless," said Wurtzel. "I kind of feel that I teach more than just the woodworking sometimes. I teach people how to think about where they are."
Wurtzel hopes to open his full gallery in the old Dixie Cleaner's building by the end of 2019 but plans to have a showroom open by the Iris Festival in May.
You can learn more about George Wurtzel and his work by visiting his website.
