Big Stone Gap resident celebrates 100th birthday
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff's Office were able to help Ruby Kilgore celebrate her 100th birthday in style.
Kilgore recently celebrated her 100th birthday and is an active participant of the department's "Good Morning Wise County Program."
Kilgore receives calls from volunteer William Swavely to see if she is doing OK or has any immediate needs thanks to the program.
Ruby's birthday was recognized by Wise County Sheriff Ronnie Oakes and Assistant Sheriff Colonel Grant Kilgore.
For her birthday, Ruby welcomed around 125 guests on May 4. She also received a special visit from Swavely and Deputy Michael Storie, who brought her a cake and flowers for her birthday.
Ruby has four children, 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She operated the Terminal Cage in Big Stone Gap in the 1960s and 70s.
Ruby also was the switchboard operator at Lonesome Pine Hospital, where she retired in 1988.
