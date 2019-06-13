Best Buy to open new store at The Pinnacle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WJHL) [ + - ] Video

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Best Buy will soon be opening at The Pinnacle retail development.

The retail chain will open a 30,000 square-foot retail store, according to planning documents obtained by News Channel 11 through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Plans show the new store will be located on an 82,000 square-foot parcel of land known as "Parcel E" near Carmax.

The building is already under construction, however, an opening date has not been announced. It's unclear if Best Buy's Bristol, Virginia location will remain open. Requests for comment from Best Buy officials have not been returned.

Best Buy will be the first retailer to open in this planned new development of The Pinnacle, which is located off Interstate 81's Exit 74 near Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Site plans show three other buildings within Parcel E, including two 8,500 square-foot buildings along with a 35,000 square-foot building.