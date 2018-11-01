Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - An organization dedicated to helping others is in need some help of their own this holiday season.
The Kingsport Salvation Army is calling for bell ringers to help with kettles for their Christmas Red Kettle Drive.
The need for volunteers is so great that Salvation Army leaders said they also have to pay people to help with the fundraising efforts. It is an issue they say is not unique this year.
Corps Officer Joesph May said it's vital to the organization because of the funds that it raises, but also because of the awareness and visibility."
The Red Kettle Drive, one of the Salvation Army's biggest fundraisers of the year, is back in full swing. The effort collects money to make Christmas brighter for so many families and also supports other programs the Salvation Army provides.
"Everybody I talk to says how rewarding it is and how they look forward to ringing bells at Christmas time. Most of the people that ring bells for us do it year after year," May said.
If you want to volunteer or be hired call the Salvation Army office at 423-246-6671 and ask to speak to their Human Resources Director.
The drive ends on December 24th this year.
Previous
Statewide school 'mock election' numbers
Next
Cherokee leader Junaluska statue...
More Stories
-
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Kingsport police: Man charged with murder in 4-year-old girl's death
- Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
- Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
- Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
- Dean claims gains, Lee taking nothing for granted in governor's race
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Salvation Army looking ahead to busy holiday season
- Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
INVESTIGATION: Phone company accused of neglecting rural customers
For people living in rural areas, with little to no cell service, their landlines are their lifelines. Yet experts say regulatory changes in states like Virginia are leaving the most vulnerable customers--those farthest from emergency services--at risk.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner November 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »
-
Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
A grand jury in Southwest Virginia has indicted five people in connection to an investigation into crimes against children.Read More »
-
Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
According to court documents acquired by News Channel 11, Connor Reed Tankersley faces 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery.Read More »
-
Community Hero for 10-31-18: Chris Weston
Sullivan County is where today's Community Hero calls home... but you're as likely to find him in the air as on the ground there. Today we recognize Chris Weston.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
The Russell County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of Cleveland, Va. to conserve water due to a pump issue.Read More »