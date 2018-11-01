Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - An organization dedicated to helping others is in need some help of their own this holiday season.

The Kingsport Salvation Army is calling for bell ringers to help with kettles for their Christmas Red Kettle Drive.

The need for volunteers is so great that Salvation Army leaders said they also have to pay people to help with the fundraising efforts. It is an issue they say is not unique this year.

Corps Officer Joesph May said it's vital to the organization because of the funds that it raises, but also because of the awareness and visibility."

The Red Kettle Drive, one of the Salvation Army's biggest fundraisers of the year, is back in full swing. The effort collects money to make Christmas brighter for so many families and also supports other programs the Salvation Army provides.

"Everybody I talk to says how rewarding it is and how they look forward to ringing bells at Christmas time. Most of the people that ring bells for us do it year after year," May said.

If you want to volunteer or be hired call the Salvation Army office at 423-246-6671 and ask to speak to their Human Resources Director.

The drive ends on December 24th this year.

