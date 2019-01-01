Behind the scene with Governor-Elect Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bill Lee says there have not been any surprises as he goes about business before getting sworn in as Tennessee’s 50th governor.
Lee is inaugurated on the steps of the capitol Jan. 19, but the world has changed dramatically for the businessman, soon to be governor.
Lee’s world now includes White House visits with President Donald Trump, like the one recently with other governor-elects from around the country.
While he won’t have “30-cameras” following him around, the political newcomer is getting used to the varied duties his new job will entail, like the recent graduation of new Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in mid-December.
“It’s a day when law enforcement is under scrutiny and under attack... and yet you have chosen to step into this profession,” Lee said during the ceremony. “It is not just a profession. I believe it is a calling.”
Lee campaigned that he had a heart to serve, even though he never held a political office.
On the day of the THP ceremony, Lee was asked if anything has surprised him as governor-elect.
“I don’t think there have been any surprises,” Lee said. “I did not have a real expectation of what it would be like having never run for office or never been engaged in the process. Maybe the surprise is how encouraging people from across the state have been.
That encouragement included the surprising 20-point plus win in the election for Lee.
How it translates into governing will be one of the things to watch in 2019.
More Stories
-
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
- Laws expected to improve veteran's healthcare to take effect in new year
- Drunk man in Wisconsin goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150 pound Mastiff
- Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
It will be dry most of Wednesday, but some showers will move in by evening.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
App State finishes as FBS co-leader in fewest passing touchdowns allowed
By allowing just eight passing touchdowns during the 2018 season, the Mountaineers will finish in a first-place tie with Mississippi State.Read More »
-
Updated Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?Read More »