Behind the scene with Governor-Elect Bill Lee Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bill Lee says there have not been any surprises as he goes about business before getting sworn in as Tennessee’s 50th governor.

Lee is inaugurated on the steps of the capitol Jan. 19, but the world has changed dramatically for the businessman, soon to be governor.

Lee’s world now includes White House visits with President Donald Trump, like the one recently with other governor-elects from around the country.

While he won’t have “30-cameras” following him around, the political newcomer is getting used to the varied duties his new job will entail, like the recent graduation of new Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in mid-December.

“It’s a day when law enforcement is under scrutiny and under attack... and yet you have chosen to step into this profession,” Lee said during the ceremony. “It is not just a profession. I believe it is a calling.”

Lee campaigned that he had a heart to serve, even though he never held a political office.

On the day of the THP ceremony, Lee was asked if anything has surprised him as governor-elect.

“I don’t think there have been any surprises,” Lee said. “I did not have a real expectation of what it would be like having never run for office or never been engaged in the process. Maybe the surprise is how encouraging people from across the state have been.

That encouragement included the surprising 20-point plus win in the election for Lee.

How it translates into governing will be one of the things to watch in 2019.