Bear hit and killed on I-81 in Sullivan County

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:46 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:59 AM EDT

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A bear was struck and killed on I-81 in Sullivan County Wednesday morning.

 

 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch tweeted about the cub and warned all drivers to report crashes, even those involving wildlife, to authorities.

The THP reports that the bear was hit by mile marker 55 South on I-81.

