Bear hit and killed on I-81 in Sullivan County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- A bear was struck and killed on I-81 in Sullivan County Wednesday morning.

@THPFallBranch Troopers out with a bear that was struck and killed on I-81 in Sullivan County, Tn.😔😔

Remember Folks☝️💁‍♂️When your involved in a crash , regardless if it's with wildlife, please report the crash to authorities. 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/g9j0pMrvBF — THPFallBranch (@THPFallBranch) June 19, 2019

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch tweeted about the cub and warned all drivers to report crashes, even those involving wildlife, to authorities.

The THP reports that the bear was hit by mile marker 55 South on I-81.