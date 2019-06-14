Bays Mountain Park may get two otters in the wake of Otto's death
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bays Mountain Park could soon get two new otters after the death of the park's beloved otter, Otto.
Otto died last month after bays mountain staff say someone threw food into his enclosure.
During Thursday night's meeting of the Bays Mountain Commission, officials discussed plans to replace the otter, which could become a nationwide search.
"We have a fairly large network of wildlife rehabilitators we'll reach out to," said Rob Cole. "That's regional, not just here in the state of Tennessee. We'll look across state borders. So, hopefully we can find a replacement at some point soon."
Staff say they have no current timeline on when the park could get those new otters.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Woman accused of concealing mother's body gets probation
- Storm Team 11: Fantastic Friday Weather
- Around the Town: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Covered Bridge Celebration and more!
- Elizabethton man charged with DUI after driving on sidewalk by Covered Bridge Celebration
- Driver injured after tractor trailer rolls over in Washington County
- JC woman charged with stealing vehicle, says she no longer knows where it is
- Bays Mountain Park may get two otters in the wake of Otto's death
- Felony suspect found living in tent in Russell County
- Kingsport police trying to locate missing, endangered man
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Driver injured after tractor trailer rolls over in Washington County New
A tractor trailer rolled over Thursday afternoon on Old Embreeville Rd in Washington County.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elizabethton man charged with DUI after driving on sidewalk by Covered Bridge Celebration
A man was arrested in Elizabethton after he was seen driving on the sidewalk in the downtown area Thursday.Read More »
-
Around the Town: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Covered Bridge Celebration and more!
Amy Lynn has your weekend events around the Tri-Cities ready!Read More »
-
Sullivan County to raise property tax for county needs, passes first vote
Property owners in Sullivan County appear to be headed for a tax increase.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park to host opening ceremony Friday afternoon
A grand opening ceremony will take place Friday afternoon at the new Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JC woman charged with stealing vehicle, says she no longer knows where it is
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly took someone's vehicle for a day then returned without it.Read More »