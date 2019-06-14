Bays Mountain Park may get two otters in the wake of Otto's death

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Bays Mountain Park could soon get two new otters after the death of the park's beloved otter, Otto.

Otto died last month after bays mountain staff say someone threw food into his enclosure.

During Thursday night's meeting of the Bays Mountain Commission, officials discussed plans to replace the otter, which could become a nationwide search.

"We have a fairly large network of wildlife rehabilitators we'll reach out to," said Rob Cole. "That's regional, not just here in the state of Tennessee. We'll look across state borders. So, hopefully we can find a replacement at some point soon."

Staff say they have no current timeline on when the park could get those new otters.

