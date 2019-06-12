Bays Mountain Day Camp accepting applications for campers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Registration is open for a day camp that allows children of various ages to learn about and experience nature.

Bays Mountain Day camp is accepting applications for students Grades 1-6.

The day camp is held every weekday at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium through July 26. The camp days last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There are 30 campers allowed each week.

The weeks for students entering first, second and third grade in Fall 2019 are:

- June 3-7

- June 17-21

- July 1-5

- July 15-19

- July 22-26

The weeks for students entering fourth, fifth and sixth grade in Fall 2019 are:

- June 10-14

- June 24-28

- July 8-12

Campers are advised to bring a lunch bag and drink every day and to wear appropriate clothes.

Parents are responsible for getting the campers to and from the camp and also attending a brief orientation on the first day.

The tuition of the camp per child is $60 and a current Family Membership with the park is required.

You can download the application and find more information at their website.