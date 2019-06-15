BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Children of all skills and abilities were able to enjoy the weather today in Gray while playing baseball.

This is the Daniel Boone Challenger League and it provides boys and girls with developmental or physical disabilities a chance to play baseball.

"Player Buddies" provided on-the-field assistance with batting, throwing and moving around the bases.

It's an experience both kids and their families have come to love.

