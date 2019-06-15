Local

BATTER UP: Kids have fun time at Daniel Boone Challenger League

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 06:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:51 PM EDT

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Children of all skills and abilities were able to enjoy the weather today in Gray while playing baseball. 

This is the Daniel Boone Challenger League and it provides boys and girls with developmental or physical disabilities a chance to play baseball. 

"Player Buddies" provided on-the-field assistance with batting, throwing and moving around the bases. 

It's an experience both kids and their families have come to love. 

For more information on this league, check below: 

 


 

Local organization offers baseball for special needs community

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos