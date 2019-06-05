Bass Pro Shops donating fishing poles in Bristol to youth organizations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Bass Pro Shops

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) -- As part of their "Gone Fishing" campaign, Bass Pro Shops is donating 55,000 rods and reels nationwide.

The company founder, Johnny Morris, is hoping to get families and their children off devices and outside to enjoy fishing.

The Bass Pro Shops on Bass Pro Drive in Bristol will be giving out over 130 rods and 190 reels to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport.

The Trail Life USA Troop TN 6123 will also be receiving rods and reels at the Cabela's in Bristol, Virginia.

The program has donated 400,000 items to youth-focused nonprofits since it started.