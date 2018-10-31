Barter Theatre hosts first haunted house benefiting Silver Linings
The historic Barter Theatre is hosting its first Halloween "Haunted House" this year in Bristol, Virginia. All of the proceeds benefit their internal charity the Silver Linings Fund.
This fund helps provide relief to Barter Theatre employees who are going through hard times.
After more than two weeks of hard work, the haunted house staff are proud ot present their finished project to the public. Several visitors so far have been too scared to complete the house in its entirety.
On a scale of one to ten, the haunted house says they top the scale in terms of scare factor.
"It is definitely not for the faint of heart. We have people come out in the parking lot fanning themselves, tears, we've had them come out and get on their knees...'thank god this is over'...we've also had them surrender inside so I'm saying we're up there, a 9 or 10 scale," says Will Ennis, headmaster of the haunted house.
The haunted house is located at 1315 Euclid Avenue in Bristol, Virginia. The price for tickets is 15 dollars for adults and five dollars for children under 11 years old.
The house runs through Saturday, November 3.
Hours for Halloween night Oct. 31 are 5pm through midnight.
Nov. 1 and 2 hours are 7pm-11pm.
The final day Saturday, Nov. 3 the house will be open 6pm through midnight.
Buy tickets at www.bartertheatre.com or purchase with cash at the door.
