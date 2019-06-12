Barter Days celebration begins in Abingdon, benefits nonprofit

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) -- Starting Wednesday, you can take part in the annual Barter Days celebration in Abingdon, Virginia at the Barter Theatre.

The special performances are opportunities for patrons of the theater to "barter" for a ticket by donating non-perishable food items or making a monetary contribution to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Wednesday, "Church Basement Ladies" will be playing, starting at 7:30 p.m. The food truck will arrive at 5:30 p.m.

"Exit Laughing" will take place June 13 at 7:30 p.m. The food truck will arrive at 5:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, "James and the Giant Peach" will begin at 10:00 a.m. The food truck will arrive at 9:00 a.m.

This yearly tradition helps to honor the start of the theatre, which used to allow patrons the ability to barter food and livestock in order to see performances.