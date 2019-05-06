Ballad announces $10M investment in nurses wages Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE [ + - ]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is making an investment in nurses to mark National Nurses Week.

In honor of its start on Monday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced a $10 million investment in nurses wages.

They say it's in appreciation for the health group’s nursing department.

Levine told News Channel 11 he thinks the pay increase would not have been possible without the merger.

We're told the pay increase will take effect June 23rd.