Ballad says it informed Virginia health officials before stopping surgeries at Norton hospital

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) - Ballad Health says it did provide proper notice about its decision to stop performing elective surgeries at a Norton hospital.

The health system confirmed Wednesday it has stopped elective surgeries at Mountain View Hospital. Now, those surgeries are being performed two miles away at Norton Community Hospital, and at Lonesome Pine Hospital, 12 miles away.

"Due to significantly lower volumes, a phenomenon experienced in rural hospitals all over the nation, the doctors in Wise County last fall believed the lower volumes caused by spreading the surgeries among 3 hospitals suppressed the volumes at Mountain View to a level that could cause patient safety concerns," Ballad said in a statement. "They made the decision it was safer to do elective surgeries at the hospitals which had higher volumes."

In an article published Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported that Ballad stopped performing surgeries at Mountain View back in October and questioned whether the health system notified patients or state regulators.

Ballad says reports that it didn't provide proper notice are untrue.

"Once the doctors made that decision, Ballad Health supported their decision and immediately notified the Department of Health," the health system said in its statement. "We discussed our plans for Mountain View with Virginia state health officials, our local physicians and EMS, more than nine months ago. Our physicians communicated these changes to their patients as appropriate."​​​​​​​

Ballad is required to give Virginia health officials nine months notice when contemplating changes to services in Wise County.

Speaking before the Southwest Virginia Hospital Authority on Wednesday, Ballad senior vice president of market operations Eric Deaton said the changes at Mountain View Hospital were not part of a consolidation plan.

"It's putting a lot of pressure for our physicians to cover both places full-time and provide the care that they feel is appropriate," Deaton said. "Our patients' safety and well-being is really the highest priority for us."

Members of the hospital authority expressed disappointment with communication between Ballad and the authority. Deaton agreed and said it will work on improving communications.

"Communication is key in making this merger successful," said Todd Pillion, Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. "So far they are failing at communicating successfully."

But, d espite questions about communication, a hospital authority staff member praised Ballad's interactions so far.

"One of the things that impressed me is that we have had additional meetings and additional contacts is the depth of the quality of the management," said Dennis Barry, a hospital authority staff member.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Virginia Department of Health after the meeting. The Virginia Department of Health says their communication with Ballad has improved.

