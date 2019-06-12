Local

Ballad plans to reopen Lee County hospital in fall 2020

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 07:46 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Ballad Health is hoping to reopen the former Lee County Hospital in the fall of 2020. 

That's according to Eric Deaton, Ballad's senior vice president of market operations. 

The health system says it is currently doing a lot of work at the facility.

Last week, the Lee County Hospital Authority met to grant Ballad Health the authority to enter the building and start working on renovations and repairs to the former hospital.

 

