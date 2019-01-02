Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?

We'll likely never know, and Ballad Health says there's a good reason why.

For years, local hospitals publicly celebrated the "first births," inviting news reporters into maternity wards for photo ops, even giving moms and their babies gifts.

But that practice has ended at Ballad hospitals.

"The American Association of Pediatrics recommends that hospitals not do it because of abduction risk," a Ballad spokesman told News Channel 11.

Mountain States Health System and Wellmont Health System stopped the practice before the companies formed to created Ballad Health in early 2018, the spokesman said.

But while Ballad Health ended the practice, hospitals in other Tennessee cities continued the tradition of publicizing the first births.

In Knoxville, Blount Memorial Hospital revealed to our sister station WATE that Willow Grace Cooper was its first baby born in 2019 at 10 a.m. January 1.

Knoxville welcomes first child in 2019



News Channel 11's Nashville sister station WKRN reported multiple "first babies" at hospitals in and around the capital city including Ozlynn-Kay West born at 1:21 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Nashville area hospitals welcome first children of new year.