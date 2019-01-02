Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?
We'll likely never know, and Ballad Health says there's a good reason why.
For years, local hospitals publicly celebrated the "first births," inviting news reporters into maternity wards for photo ops, even giving moms and their babies gifts.
But that practice has ended at Ballad hospitals.
"The American Association of Pediatrics recommends that hospitals not do it because of abduction risk," a Ballad spokesman told News Channel 11.
Mountain States Health System and Wellmont Health System stopped the practice before the companies formed to created Ballad Health in early 2018, the spokesman said.
But while Ballad Health ended the practice, hospitals in other Tennessee cities continued the tradition of publicizing the first births.
In Knoxville, Blount Memorial Hospital revealed to our sister station WATE that Willow Grace Cooper was its first baby born in 2019 at 10 a.m. January 1.
Knoxville welcomes first child in 2019
News Channel 11's Nashville sister station WKRN reported multiple "first babies" at hospitals in and around the capital city including Ozlynn-Kay West born at 1:21 a.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Nashville area hospitals welcome first children of new year.
More Stories
-
- Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
- More medications for high blood pressure recalled for cancer-causing chemical
- Capitol Hill leaders to attend White House briefing on border
- Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
- Washington County, VA deputies asking for public's help in finding missing man
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures & Showers Today
- Laws expected to improve veteran's healthcare to take effect in new year
- Drunk man in Wisconsin goes into wrong house, sleeps on dog bed with 150 pound Mastiff
- Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
Danville, Virginia is also considering plans for a casino
Plans were announced for the proposed Bristol resort and casino on the former mall property in September.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman catches and releases massive fish out of a Tennessee lake
A woman who caught an 88-pound catfish out of Kentucky Lake now has massive bragging rights.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Dry most of Wednesday, Showers move in by evening
It will be dry most of Wednesday, but some showers will move in by evening.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
App State finishes as FBS co-leader in fewest passing touchdowns allowed
By allowing just eight passing touchdowns during the 2018 season, the Mountaineers will finish in a first-place tie with Mississippi State.Read More »
-
Updated Ballad Health: Tri-Cities first baby of 2019 not revealed to protect patient privacy
Who was the first baby born in the Tri-Cities in 2019?Read More »