Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved TVA Helicopter (file photo)

A recent audit shows discrepancies in the operation of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s helicopter fleet.

The Office of the Inspector General released their audit of the fleet, which shows TVA may not have complied with Title 31, United States Code, Section 1334 (a) (1), Passenger Carrier Use, requirements for documentation and did not comply with different federal regulations, along with their own policies and procedures.

The scope of the audit includes all helicopter flights from Oct. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2017.

OIG auditors discovered TVA did not comply with Federal Travel Regulations (FTR) and their own policies and procedures regarding helicopters for passenger transportation flights.

The report states:

Cost comparison analyses to use the helicopters were not documented

Business justifications prior to the use of helicopters were not documented

Authorizations prior to use of the helicopters were not documented

Jim Hopson, TVA spokesperson, says the agency is already testing a new system to address documentation issues. Hopson adds the issues were already found in an earlier audit of fixed-wing aircrafts.

The new system is expected to be up by the end of the year.

Hopson says they respect OIG and agree with most of the report.

However, they disagree with FTR violations.

The spokesperson says they reviewed all flights recorded in the audit and they feel they are complying when it comes to FTR transportation guidelines.

Hopson adds there is a different between fixed-wing aircrafts and helicopters.

The difference, Hopson says, is the work on helicopters isn’t just strictly transportation when dealing with the utility industry.

The fleet is used 90 percent of the time on operational duties while 10 percent is for personnel transportation for the TVA’s seven-state service area.

“There is work involved all the time,” Hopson tells News Channel 11. “There is a difference between fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter transportation. They are constantly working. That is where disagree with the FTR findings. We are doing everything we can to be as cost-effective as possible.”

TVA management states the audit does not clarify passenger flights represent the minority of helicopter flights and the FTR is not applicable to the other 90 percent of flights.