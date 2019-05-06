Aubrey's set to open in Greeneville later this month

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Aubrey's is close to opening in Greeneville.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based restaurant will open at 885 West Andrew Johnson Highway at the end of this month, according to Chasan, LLC.

The 7,437-square-foot restaurant will be located in the Towne Crossing development.

Aubrey’s is now hiring for any position at the Greeneville location. You can apply HERE.

Once applied, people are asked to call General Manager Mickey Korzybski at (865) 617-0048 to schedule an interview.

The planned Greeneville location will be the chain's 12th location.

Aubrey's already has restaurants in Bristol, Tennessee and Johnson City.

