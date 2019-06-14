Around the Town: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Covered Bridge Celebration and more!

Amy Lynn has your weekend events around the Tri-Cities ready!

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals are taking place at the Bristol Dragway. Gates open Friday morning, and events are going on all weekend, including fireworks and meet and greets!

Kids 12 and under get in free every day.

For the history buffs, head to Rocky Mount State Historic Site for the 2019 Timeline and Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy reenactments, crafts, vendors and more!

The 53rd Annual Covered Bridge Festival takes place in Elizabethton, and at this event the music takes center stage!

There will be food, fun and performances from acts like Jeff Woods and John Berry on Friday and Saturday in the downtown area.

The First Annual S.P.A.C.E. - Spruce Pine Alien Conference & EXPO is going on Friday and Saturday, and the event features Mike Bara from The History Channel's show "Ancient Aliens."

Different authors and speakers will talk about their encounters, plus an alien costume contest and an Area 51 kids zone, live music and more will all be featured at S.P.A.C.E. in Spruce Pine N.C.

Finally, an event for our four-legged friends! The 2nd Annual Paws in Blue fundraising event in Jonesborough is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jonesborough Middle School's Football Field.

Enjoy a K-9 competition, dog vendors, food and more throughout the day. This fundraiser is an effort to raise funds to help the Jonesborough Police Department obtain and support their police K-9s.

There is even a dog washing station!