Appalachia Save A Lot to close for good this Saturday

APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) - The town of Appalachia is about to lose its only supermarket.

Store management confirmed the Save A Lot on Callahan Avenue will close for good this Saturday afternoon.

It is unclear how many employees will be affected or what will happen to the property after the store closes.

This comes one week after Walmart announced it was closing its store in nearby Big Stone Gap.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the company that owns the Appalachia Save A Lot, Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries, but have not yet received a response.