An inside look at the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino
The effort to win over hearts and minds of a divided community continues for developers of the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino.
"The public needs to be informed as to what we're doing and we're doing our best to get that message out through multiple media sources," said Martin Kent, president of The United Company.
Over the last several weeks, developers have launched a television ad, penned an open letter, donated to a Republican political action committee and released a floor plan laying out how the vacant Bristol Mall may become a hub of economic activity.
News Channel 11 got an inside look at the space Wednesday.
They said the casino would occupy what used to be a JCPenny, only ten percent of the total space.
The rest of the mall would be divided into a convention center, an amusement center, a spa and up to 50 small businesses, developers said.
They've already starting reaching out to small business owners on social media who may be interested in setting up shop.
"The hope would be that we could bring in businesses that are unique to the area. Not the stores that you'd find at a typical mall," Kent said.
They said they also plan to build a hotel on site to accommodate casino visitors and large businesses who they hope will host conferences at the convention center.
Despite community concerns about increases in crime, poverty and various mental health disorders, developers believe the inclusion of a casino is critical for their success. "That really would be the draw to the area. That's the unique aspect of this resort and casino, something that doesn't exist anywhere within the region," Kent said.
The casino project cannot move forward unless the Virginia General Assembly changes state law, which currently bans casino-style gambling.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
- Bristol Resort and Casino developers share new safety details in response to community backlash
- Regional school districts placed on 'soft lockdown' after online threat
- An inside look at the proposed Bristol Resort and Casino
- (CONTINUOUS GALLERY) Frights and Delights: Sights from the Tri-Cities for Halloween
- Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
- Tennessee average ACT score breaks record in 2018
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55 New
Former East Tennessee State University women's basketball coach Karen Kemp had died, according to ETSU Associate Athletic Director Mike White.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sixth-ranked Tennessee too much for Tusculum in 87-49 exhibition win
The Vols shot 54.9 percent (28-for-51) from the field, including 8-for-16 from three-point range, and forced the Pioneers into 25 turnovers which they converted into 28 points.Read More »
-
Week 11 TV-11 Player of the week is Grundy running back Gabe Fiser
Fiser, rushed for 282 yards and 4 touchdownsRead More »
-
Updated Tennessee Department of Corrections checks sex offender homes on Halloween under Operation Blackout
In an effort to keep registered sex offenders away from children on Halloween, the Tennessee Department of Corrections(TDOC) checked a minimum of seventy sex offender homes in the Tri- Cities area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fox News poll shows Blackburn with 9-point lead over Bredesen
A new poll by Fox News gives Republican U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn a 9-point lead over her Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen.Read More »
-
Audit shows discrepancies in TVA helicopter fleet
A recent audit shows discrepancies in the operation of the Tennessee Valley Authority's helicopter fleet.Read More »