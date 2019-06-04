New police training facility in Johnson City set to be complete by the end of June
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- For the first time in three decades, a state of the art training facility will be available for local law enforcement.
Officials at the Johnson City Police Department said this new facility will provide nearly three times the amount of space. It will also be used by several local departments and federal agents.
"Training, being the police agency's biggest liability," said Johnson City Police Department Training Supervisor Keith Sexton, "it's very important to stay up to date."
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new $1 million training facility for the Johnson City Police Department.
The space includes a large classroom, a conference room, and even offices for the training supervisor.
It will also have residential showers and bathrooms to help with on-site chemical training.
"Just really any training we need," said Sexton, "we can get it done because we have a place to train."
The new brick and mortar facility replaces the old mobile structure that once served the Johnson City school system, before being turned over to the police department's use for more than 30 years.
"This ought to be a 50 or 70 year building that will be here for years to come," said Johnson City Director of Facilities Management Randy Trivette.
The project comes after a recommendation from the city manager.
Last year alone, the Johnson City Police Department recorded more than 18,000 training hours.
At least 7 other law enforcement departments use the current facility for specialized training, including firearms training and active shooter training.
Two of those agencies include the FBI and the DEA.
"It provides them a lot more space," said Trivette. "This facility is about 6,000 square foot, compared to the earlier facility that's about 2,000 square feet."
Sexton also said this will provide the department with more storage space.
He said in the past, they had to store a lot of equipment in storage boxes on site.
"It's important to always be seeking out more training to stay with the times, and to be a more professional department," said Sexton. "If you're not moving forward, you are standing still."
The Johnson City Police Department has 152 sworn officers which require at least 40 hours of service training each.
The facility is expected to be completed by the end of June.
