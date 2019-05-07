Alabama to headline first show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Bristol Motor Speedway announced that Alabama will headline the first show at a brand new concert venue at the Bristol Dragway.
Monday afternoon Bristol Motor Speedway General Manager Jerry Caldwell announced that Alabama and John Michael Montgomery will perform Saturday, July 27th at the new “Thunder Valley Amphitheater presented by Ballad Health.”
The stop is part of the band's 50th-anniversary tour.
“It was natural to open up with one of the most decorated bands in country music history. They're legends" said Caldwell.
He said the announcement comes as fans have been calling for more event options at the track.
Caldwell said the venue, which seats about 20 thousand, will open doors for more musical acts to play on the property in the future.
“When you have one of the largest venues in the world across the creek at Bristol Motor Speedway, you’re a bit limited. There are only certain acts that are going to work in there. This opens us up for a lot more," he said.
Business and political leaders at the announcement were excited about the potential economic impact of the new event space.
“This is tremendous to have, just to get yet another venue here that supports our great legacy in country music. Music, in general, is a great lure for us here in Bristol," said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.
Bristol, Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend said the event is expected to draw visitors from across the region, giving a boost to local hotels, shops, and eateries.
Niswonger Children's Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said Ballad Health is partnering with BMS on this project in an effort to better the region's healthcare. “Part of the proceeds go to benefit Niswonger Children’s Hospital, which is a win-win all the way around," she said.
Tickets for the July 27th concert will be available through the BMS & Dragway ticket office and at ticketmaster.com.
According to ticketmaster.com tickets for the show range from $29-$89.
Regular sale begins on Wednesday at 10 AM.
You can watch the entire announcement on our WJHL Facebook page below:
Alabama to headline first show at new Bristol Dragway concert venue
