AG: Tennesseans can access Wells Fargo redress program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said Tennesseans who have not yet been made whole through other Wells Fargo settlement remediation programs can now register a complaint with Wells Fargo for possible relief.
Wells Fargo’s redress review program (https://www.wellsfargo.com/commitment/redress/) was a key component of the December 2018 settlement with the attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The settlement resolves claims the bank violated state consumer protection laws by opening millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent, improperly referring customers for enrollment in third-party renters and life insurance policies, improperly charging auto loan customers for force-placed and unnecessary collateral protection insurance, failing to ensure customers received refunds of unearned premiums on certain optional auto finance products, and incorrectly charging customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees.
As part of the program, Wells Fargo will maintain a website with information regarding eligibility for redress and will provide periodic reports to the states about ongoing remediation efforts.
Tennesseans with questions or concerns may call the following Wells Fargo phone numbers:
- Unauthorized Accounts/Improper Retail Sales Practices: 1-844-931-2273
- Improper Renters and Life Insurance Referrals: 1-855-853-9638
- Force-Placed Collateral Protection Auto Insurance: 1-888-228-9735
- Guaranteed Asset/Auto Protection (GAP) Refunds: 1-844-860-6962
- Mortgage Interest Rate Lock Extension Fees: 1-866-385-5008
Updated 1 person killed in overnight crash on I-26E in Johnson City
Authorities are investigating a fatality after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 26. Police responded to the crash just after midnight. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20 -- that's near North Roan Street. One person died in the crash.Read More »
JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has announced two promotions.Read More »
'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.Read More »
Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding
Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.Read More »
Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
Staying cold for now, but warmer and wet changes return for the weekend.Read More »
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with sunshine for Tuesday

Clear and cold overnight
Clear and cold overnightRead More »