AG: Tennesseans can access Wells Fargo redress program

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said Tennesseans who have not yet been made whole through other Wells Fargo settlement remediation programs can now register a complaint with Wells Fargo for possible relief.

Wells Fargo’s redress review program (https://www.wellsfargo.com/commitment/redress/) was a key component of the December 2018 settlement with the attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The settlement resolves claims the bank violated state consumer protection laws by opening millions of unauthorized accounts and enrolling customers into online banking services without their knowledge or consent, improperly referring customers for enrollment in third-party renters and life insurance policies, improperly charging auto loan customers for force-placed and unnecessary collateral protection insurance, failing to ensure customers received refunds of unearned premiums on certain optional auto finance products, and incorrectly charging customers for mortgage rate lock extension fees.

As part of the program, Wells Fargo will maintain a website with information regarding eligibility for redress and will provide periodic reports to the states about ongoing remediation efforts.

Tennesseans with questions or concerns may call the following Wells Fargo phone numbers: