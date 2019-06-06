Active shooter class held in Bristol, Tenn. following Virginia Beach shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - A special training took place in Bristol, Tennessee to prepare Tri-Cities residents for an active shooter situation. T his training comes on the heels of last week's deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach. One-hundred and fifty people were in attendance Wednesday night.

The CRASE class is a preparedness course to help civilians if they find themselves in an active shooter event, giving them the knowledge to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives.

T he course taught the community about a response technique called ADD, which stands for avoid, deny and defend.

"It's a shame that we have to have these classes," said Lieutenant Brian Hess, with the Bristol Police Department. "But the way the world is today, you can turn on the news pretty much any day of the week and you're going to see an active shooter somewhere."

Hess says one of the biggest mistakes people make during an active shooter situation is mistaken a gunshot noise for a firework. He says people try to think the situation can't happen to them.

"With this kind of training, you can at least start mentally preparing if you hear gunshots or if you see something you can get away, Hess said. "Instead of getting stuck in that denial mode of 'is that really gunshots?'

Those in attendance told News Channel 11 the course was very informative and helpful. Many brought their whole family to the event.

"I learned a lot," said Ty Boomershine, from Piney Flats. "You got to pay attention to where you're at and your surrounding and locate your exits and municipal buildings when you're in them and just stay alive."

Participants also saw videos that featured survivors of the Virginia Tech active shooter event and Sandy Hook shooting.