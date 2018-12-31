Abingdon P.D searching for bank robbery suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Abingdon, VA (WJHL) - On Monday, December 31, 2018, at approximately 2:40 p.m., Abingdon Police, along with members of the Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshal’s Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, were dispatched to Carter Bank and Trust, located at 238 West Main Street, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the employees who stated that a white male, dressed in dark clothing entered the bank, handed a gray plastic bag to a teller and instructed the teller to fill the bag with money. The suspect claimed that he was armed, but did not produce a firearm. The teller complied, handing over an undetermined amount of traceable United States currency. Before leaving he told the employees to get on the ground and remain there until he left.

The suspect was wearing dark gloves, a dark colored zip up hoodie, dark pants with a light colored stripe on each leg, and dark athletic shoes. Most remarkable is the mask the suspect used. The mask resembles a, “dia de los muerto,” or “day of the dead” mask. It is predominantly white with a single elastic strap that fits around the head. The mask has several bright colored features that may include gold or yellow. The suspect is between 5’9” and 5’11” and heavy set. He does not appear to be physically fit, and may be slightly overweight. In addition, he walks with an odd gait, as if he has a previous leg/knee injury.

In addition, the suspect may be driving a dark colored (maroon to dark green) older model Subaru station wagon. This vehicle was parked on Remsburg Drive at the public restroom prior to the robbery, and departed shortly after the bank was robbed.

If you have any information concerning a heavy set male, who owns a day of the dead mask and drives, or has access to, a dark colored Subaru station wagon, or similar vehicle, who suddenly has spending money, please contact the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111 or Washington County, VA Dispatch at 276-676-6277 with any information that you can provide.

You can also e-mail your tips to crimereport@abingdon-va.gov