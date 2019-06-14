A look inside the Land of Oz at Beech Mountain, NC Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Land of Oz, in Beech Mountain, NC. [ + - ] Video

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC - (WJHL/ABC-Tri-Cities) This year marks 80 for classic film The Wizard of Oz. What better way to celebrate by visiting the Land of Oz Theme Park, which is just an hour away from Johnson City.

Fans of The Wizard of Oz are sure to enjoy the journey down the yellow brick road!

The 20-minute, immersive journey brings a lot of excitement whether you're 8 or 80.

The Land of Oz is sure to bring out the child in every visitor who walks the yellow brick road.

The Land of Oz artistic director, Sean Barret explained "Land of Oz was a huge entity in North Carolina between 1970 and 1980 and throughout the last 20 years or so."

The theme park has been doing events since 1993.

"It hits so close to home with so many people," Barret said. There's always gasps when they see Dorothy, they're like 'Oh my God, Dorothy's there!"

Many make the trek to the former amusement park which now offers tours. Folks from Australia, Canada, New York and beyond visit the first Wizard of Oz theme park.

It all begins at Dorothy Gale's home, which has landed on the Wicked Witch of the East.

Park visitors get to play a part in Dorothy's adventure.

"We actually get to incorporate our guests into the stories, so they get to live it with Dorothy, interact with Dorothy," Barrett said.

The Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man.

It is an experience many enjoy no matter their age.

"I've had grown men who insist on skipping with Dorothy, or they get teary-eyed," Barrett said.

Of course, the journey ends with a happy ending, as all see the Wonderful Wizard for their individual requests.

Barrett said, "It's absolutely out of this world because I don't think people expect to have the reaction they do, the second they hit the yellow brick road.

The theme park is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those interested should not waste any time because the Friday dates have been completely booked, with the Thursday dates soon to fill up as well.

