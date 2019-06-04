2019 Blue Plum Festival expects thousands, kicks off June 7
JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) - JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Thousands are expected to pour into Downtown Johnson City for the annual Blue Plum Festival, taking place June 7 and 8.
Preparations are well underway for one of the city's biggest events, taking place more than 20 years in the heart of downtown.
The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Organizers are asking everyone to wear blue on Saturday to promote the community aspect of the event.
Every year the live music, food, 5k, vendors, Ferris Wheel and fun activities for the whole family draw in people from across the region for a day of fun.
For more information on parking and events check out their website.
New features this year include an interactive map to showcase every aspect of the festival from your phone and a "passport experience" that takes you through historical stops celebrating Johnson City's 150th anniversary.
The festival is free to attend.
