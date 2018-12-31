2018: A look back at the year's top stories

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) - 2018 is almost over, and what a year it was.

A hospital merger was completed, and Ballad Health began to implement its plans to change the face of local health care.

President Trump visited the Tri-Cities.

Voters chose leaders in primaries and elections that made 2018 a year of political campaigns.

Here's a look back at some of the top news stories of 2018.

