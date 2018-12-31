Local

18th annual Frostbite Race ushers in the New Year on Tuesday in Hampton

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 10:30 AM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 10:30 AM EST

18th annual Frostbite Race ushers in the New Year on Tuesday in Hampton

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Watauga Sailing Club has their own unique way of bringing in the New Year. 

Sailors will make their way to Lakeshore Marina in Hampton on Tuesday for the 18th annual Frostbite Race. 

Several sailors are expected to set sail during the afternoon race. 

The race gets underway at 1 p.m. from Lakeshore. Sailors will make their way up to Butler before ending the race back at the marina. 

People are invited to watch the race from the edge of the lake to cheer on their favorite sailors. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos