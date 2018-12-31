18th annual Frostbite Race ushers in the New Year on Tuesday in Hampton
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Watauga Sailing Club has their own unique way of bringing in the New Year.
Sailors will make their way to Lakeshore Marina in Hampton on Tuesday for the 18th annual Frostbite Race.
Several sailors are expected to set sail during the afternoon race.
The race gets underway at 1 p.m. from Lakeshore. Sailors will make their way up to Butler before ending the race back at the marina.
People are invited to watch the race from the edge of the lake to cheer on their favorite sailors.
