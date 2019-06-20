11W bridge to be named after slain SCSO Sgt. Steve Hinkle

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - A bridge along US 11W will be dedicated to a slain Sullivan County law enforcement officer.

Located near SR 394, the bridge will be named after Sgt. Steve Hinkle.

Hinkle was killed in the line of duty back in February while responding to a welfare check call.

A dedication ceremony for the Sgt. Hinkle Memorial Bridge will take place Monday, June 24.