1 person killed in crash on I-26, says Washington County, TN dispatch

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 26, according to Washington County, TN dispatch.

Police responded to the car crash late Monday evening. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20.

According to Washington County, Tennessee dispatch, officials assisted two people who were involved in that crash.

Both east and westbound lanes have been cleared at this time.

Information on the crash or victims involved has not yet been released.