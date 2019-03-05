1 person killed in crash on I-26, says Washington County, TN dispatch
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 26, according to Washington County, TN dispatch.
Police responded to the car crash late Monday evening. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20.
According to Washington County, Tennessee dispatch, officials assisted two people who were involved in that crash.
Both east and westbound lanes have been cleared at this time.
Information on the crash or victims involved has not yet been released.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
- Hillary Clinton: 'I'm not running' in 2020
- Tusculum University alum affected by tornado in Georgia
- 'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
- JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
- Head-on crash in Johnson City sends three to hospital
- Gov. Lee covers education, health care, criminal justice reform in first SOTS address
- Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding
- UPDATE: No injuries in Johnson City mobile home fire
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated 1 person killed in crash on I-26, says Washington County, TN dispatch
One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 26, according to Washington County, TN dispatch.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant New
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has announced two promotions.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today New
A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding New
Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
Staying cold for now, but warmer and wet changes return for the weekend.Read More »
-
University High is state bound for the first time since 2008
Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and Johnson Co. watch their seasons come to an endRead More »