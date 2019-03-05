'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Design for the new "castle" playground

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.

Construction gets underway today for the new playground equipment at "The Castle Playground" near Andrew Johnson Elementary School.

The 29-year-old playset equipment was recently removed, and now the community is coming together to install new equipment.

And you can get involved.

According to the Castle's website, the installation of new equipment starts today and lasts until March 10.

SHIFT TIMES

1st Shift: 8 a.m. to noon (lunch provided)

2nd Shift: 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. (dinner provided)

3rd Shift: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

To this day, the group has raised $191,000 to upgrade the park.

To get involved, either by volunteering for construction or to make a monetary donation, visit the Castle's website.