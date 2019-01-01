'Don't call it a comeback': Alley Kat returning to Johnson City in February

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A popular restaurant is making its way back to Johnson City.

Alex Weaver with Alley Kat Sandwich Shop tells News Channel 11 the restaurant is returning to the city in February.

The shop will be located at 403 West Buffalo Street downtown.

Weaver says the feedback from the community has been "amazing" and they're excited to come back to the area.

Alley Kat shut its doors in 2016. Before eyeing a return, Weaver said he thought about reopening a store like Alley Kat in Austin, Texas, but that it wouldn't have been the same.

The restaurant first announced its return on Twitter Dec. 29.

don't call it a comeback... — Alley Kat (@AlleyKatEats) December 28, 2018

Since then, several users have been retweeting the account.

Further details on the reopening are expected to come in through the following weeks.