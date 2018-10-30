"A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Health officials are preparing for something they say is inevitable - a mass opioid overdose outbreak.
Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control shows the number of deadly drug overdoses nationwide has plateaued for six straight months.
Still, more than 72,000 Americans died last year from drug overdoses.
A little over 48,000 of those deaths were from opioids.
In Tennessee, there were over 1200 opioid deaths in 2017.
There were another 15,000 non-fatal overdose outpatient visits in 2016.
The Tennessee Department of Health considers an outbreak to be five or more people overdosing on opioids in one day.
The introduction of another dangerous drug, synthetic fentanyl, is typically related to an outbreak.
Tuesday, for the first time, the department of health teamed up with other local agencies to host a conversation at First Christian Church in Johnson City on how to respond to an opioid overdose outbreak in our region.
Law enforcement, anti-drug coalitions and hospitals are just some of the agencies who joined in on the conversation.
The department of health says responding to an opioid overdose outbreak requires multiple agencies.
"There would be a law enforcement side on trying to get the product off the street, The public health side would be tracking the outbreak and seeing what's going on with the outbreak," Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department Director Dr. David Kirschke said.
Dr. Kirschke went on to say that drug coalitions would get the message out for people who use drugs on the street, hospitals take care of patients, and EMS administer the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone. Emergency Management would also be involved in coordination.
"Emergency Management typically will be opening the Emergency Operations Center if it got large enough to where it puts everybody in one room, to where it's large enough, they're talking together face to face." Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean said.
Tuesday's conversation aimed to create a better understanding of each agency's role and improve communication.
Dr. Kirschke said there have been overdose outbreaks in surrounding states and even one in middle Tennessee earlier this year.
This conversation is not over - key people from Tuesday's meeting plan to meet again to form a task force.
Previous
Lady Vols Davis, Westbrook earn...
Next
Bristol, Tennessee school bus involved..
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Effort being made to bring hundreds of federal jobs to former Alpha Natural Resources building
- "A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare
- Washington County, TN schools to install sex-offender-flagging system in every building
- Hug-A-Thon helps raise money for Miracle Field
- Ground broken on new complex at NeSCC
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- UPDATE: Indiana woman now charged in killing family of three waiting to board a school bus
- TCAT Elizabethton enters into an agreement with Kubota
- GALLERY: Multi-state drug investigation nets 31 arrests, 17 at-large
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Virginia High advances to the Region D volleyball finals by defeating John Battle New
Lady Bearcats topple Lady Trojans in straight setsRead More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tusculum's Pratt named TSWA Offensive Player of the Week
Pratt, a senior from Cocoa, Florida, rushed for a career-high 151 yards and scored four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 41-28 victory over Carson-Newman.Read More »
-
Bristol Virginia Public Schools encourages parents to use their app to submit bullying reports
Bristol Virginia Public Schools are pushing parents and students to submit bullying incidents through the Bristol Virginia Public Schools mobile application, following Monday's fatal school shooting in North Carolina which officials say sparked from bullying.Read More »
-
Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
Statewide vigils, including one in Knoxville, are planned for Nov. 1 demonstrating opposition to the planned execution of Edmund Zagorski.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election
A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.Read More »
-
As season nears, men's hoops hosts Holding Court 6
The Bucs, who will play an exhibition game against Southern Wesleyan on Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Freedom HallRead More »