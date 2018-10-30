"A matter of time" before Tri-Cities sees opioid overdose outbreak; health officials prepare Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Health officials are preparing for something they say is inevitable - a mass opioid overdose outbreak.

Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control shows the number of deadly drug overdoses nationwide has plateaued for six straight months.

Still, more than 72,000 Americans died last year from drug overdoses.

A little over 48,000 of those deaths were from opioids.

In Tennessee, there were over 1200 opioid deaths in 2017.

There were another 15,000 non-fatal overdose outpatient visits in 2016.

The Tennessee Department of Health considers an outbreak to be five or more people overdosing on opioids in one day.

The introduction of another dangerous drug, synthetic fentanyl, is typically related to an outbreak.

Tuesday, for the first time, the department of health teamed up with other local agencies to host a conversation at First Christian Church in Johnson City on how to respond to an opioid overdose outbreak in our region.

Law enforcement, anti-drug coalitions and hospitals are just some of the agencies who joined in on the conversation.

The department of health says responding to an opioid overdose outbreak requires multiple agencies.

"There would be a law enforcement side on trying to get the product off the street, The public health side would be tracking the outbreak and seeing what's going on with the outbreak," Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department Director Dr. David Kirschke said.

Dr. Kirschke went on to say that drug coalitions would get the message out for people who use drugs on the street, hospitals take care of patients, and EMS administer the opioid overdose antidote Naloxone. Emergency Management would also be involved in coordination.

"Emergency Management typically will be opening the Emergency Operations Center if it got large enough to where it puts everybody in one room, to where it's large enough, they're talking together face to face." Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean said.

Tuesday's conversation aimed to create a better understanding of each agency's role and improve communication.

Dr. Kirschke said there have been overdose outbreaks in surrounding states and even one in middle Tennessee earlier this year.

This conversation is not over - key people from Tuesday's meeting plan to meet again to form a task force.