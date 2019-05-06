$6M bond for man arrested in North Carolina for selling 17 lbs of meth to undercover officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Juan David Bruce-Pino (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Atlanta man is facing multiple methamphetamine trafficking charges in connection with two separate incidents in Raleigh, court documents show.

Juan David Bruce-Pino, 22, is charged in two separate incidents involving undercover officers — one on April 17 and another on April 23 — Wake County Magistrate's Orders show.

According to court documents, Pino sold 4.9 pounds of meth to an undercover officer on April 17. On April 23, Pino sold another 11.9 pounds of meth to an undercover officer.

Arrest records show that Pino was arrested on April 23.

According to the magistrate's order, Pino is charged with five counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for sale of a controlled substance.

Arrest records show that Pino is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $6 million secured bond. He is expected in court Monday afternoon.