$1 million grant awarded to Southwest Virginia black lung program

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WJHL)

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) - A grant worth more than $1 million has been awarded to a Southwest Virginia black lung program.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $1,014,617 grant to the St. Charles Health Council, also known Stone Mountain Health Services, of Jonesville for its black lung program.

Stone Mountain operates 12 clinics throughout Southwest Virginia.

SEE ALSO: Stone Mountain black lung program gains national attention

Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued a statement regarding the grant:

"Black lung is a terrible hardship on the miners who suffer from it and their families. I have worked to increase federal support for treating the affliction, and this substantial HHS grant will help medical professionals deliver the care that those suffering from black lung deserve." -Rep. Morgan Griffith

SEE ALSO: Advanced black lung cases surge in Southwest Virginia, clinics say