(423) 854-8830

233 Knob Creek Rd Suite 10

Johnson City TN, 37604

Dr. Jewett

When you visit our Johnson City orthodontic office, whether it’s for your complimentary exam or your next appointment, Dr. Jewett will always take the time to welcome you! Dr. Jewett is known for the personal attention he dedicates to each patient, and his commitment to ensuring the best results with each treatment plan.

Request Your Free Orthodontic Exam

Proud to be your Johnson City orthodontist, dedicated to providing you with the highest quality of care through a fantastic orthodontic team.

Your Orthodontist In Johnson City

At Local Orthodontics, we create excellent smiles that boost our patients’ confidence and improve their quality of life!

We bring a unique blend of high energy, genuine care and modern technology to our local community in Johnson City and the surrounding communities of Gray, Elizabethton, Erwin, and the TRI-CITIES area.

BEAUTIFUL SMILES ARE FOR EVERY AGE!

Dr is a trusted orthodontist who has a natural aptitude for educating his patients in a relatable way. Dr. Jewett and our experienced orthodontic team believe in empowering you to make the best decision for you and your child’s smile.

We empower you

To Make The Best Decision For You And Your Child’s Smile.

At our Johnson City orthodontic office, it’s our goal to find a solution that suits your lifestyle, meets your needs, accommodates your preferences, and delivers the highest quality of results possible. Dr. Jewett is highly experienced in providing early orthodontic treatment with a gentle and detail-oriented manner. (The AAO recommends that children receive their first orthodontic assessment at age 7 to evaluate for skeletal growth asymmetries.)

We also provide treatments in dentofacial orthopedics to modify the growth potential while guiding facial bone growth to achieve balanced and harmonious facial harmony.

Traditional Braces

We proudly offer different types of braces, including ceramic clear braces, traditional metal braces, and lingual (behind-the-teeth) braces. We also offer the newest in bracket technologies with INBRACE braces and Light Force braces for customized brackets that are 3-D printed! As low as $149/Month.

Invisalign

For our patients who prefer clear braces, we also offer Invisalign® First for kids, Invisalign Teen® and Invisalign® for adults! Invisalign is a safe, removable alternative to traditional braces. We can help you decide if Invisalign is the right fit for your smile journey. As low as $149/month.

InBrace

InBrace is the truly invisible, incredibly innovative, no-compliance-necessary orthodontic treatment option for kids, teens and adults in Johnson City. These advanced lingual braces are completely hidden behind the teeth. They’re bonded to the back surface of your teeth, which means only you and your orthodontist will know you’re wearing braces. As low as $149/month.