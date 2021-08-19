Yola becomes 2nd artist to pull out of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Yola attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Musical artist Yola has released a statement saying that she will not be performing at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival.

The statement posted on Twitter expressed dissatisfaction with the festival’s COVID safety protocols and cited it as the reason she has chosen not to attend.

According to the statement, her team’s goal is to keep Yola and her crew as safe as possible during this time.

You can see the full statement below:

Statement regarding Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

The announcement comes only one day after headliner Jason Isbell announced his band, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, would not be performing due to the event’s protocols.