X Ambassadors to perform in virtual ETSU’s Welcome Week Concert on August 29

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Adam Levin, Casey Harris, and Sam Harris of music group X Ambassadors attend The Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University Student Government Association’s virtual Welcome Week Concert in 2020 will feature chart-toppers, X Ambassadors.

According to a release from ETSU, the X Ambassadors will perform in the virtual concert on Saturday, August 29 at 8 p.m. over Zoom.

The band is known for songs like “Unsteady,” “Renegades” and “Jungle.”

The release also says one of the trio, blind keyboardist Casey Harris, will speak on overcoming challenges and building his career despite his disability.

Harris will speak during a private virtual Q&A session with ETSU students who also have disabilities.

The virtual concert is free to all ETSU students, as well as faculty and staff. ETSU Zoom registration is required.

Registration for the concert will open on Monday, August 17 at 8 a.m. on SGA’s concerts page.

For more information, call Student Activities and Organizations at 423-439-6633.

