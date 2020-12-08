Worse by most measures: Region’s COVID data outpace states’ as cases surge

Southwest Virginia community spread rate double that of commonwealth as a whole

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge is impacting the News Channel 11 viewing area disproportionately compared to the states of Tennessee and Virginia, particularly in Virginia.

Both new case (community spread) rates and the percentage of people tested who are positive are above the state averages — and community spread rates have hit new highs each of the past several days. The figures come from data provided daily by Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The data are particularly pronounced in Southwest Virginia. The region has a community spread rate twice that of the state average and test positivity rates more than double the state average.

Comprised of eight counties and two independent cities, the mostly rural region of a quarter million people has seen its new case rate spike by about 90 percent in the past six days.

New cases by the numbers

Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate shows that over the past seven days, an average of 73.0 new daily cases per 100,000 population have been reported. That’s in a seven-county region with 505,640 people and is just above the state average of 72.3.

In Southwest Virginia the rate is 76.4, in an area of 248,867 people. That is more than double the statewide rate in Virginia of 38.0.

Unlike Tennessee, Virginia has a statewide mask mandate. The community spread rate in the U.S. stands at 58.6.

The 15-county region’s 14-day average of new daily cases has reached new highs each of the past five days.

Southwest Virginia’s average new daily case rate has spiked very recently as indicated by the blue (7-day average) line compared to the 14-day average.

Northeast Tennessee’s 14-day new daily COVID case trend has shown record levels each of the past several days.

The rise in new cases has been especially pronounced in Southwest Virginia. The seven-day community spread rate there doubled from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, when it reached 45.6.

It stayed in a fairly narrow band from that point until late last week, varying between a high of 51.1 and a low of 37.8. Just since Dec. 4, though, it has increased from 42.6 to 76.4 — a rise partly but not fully explained by a Saturday report with some data from previous days.

Northeast Tennessee’s surge has been less pronounced, but its seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 has been much higher than any previous trend levels since Dec. 1. The average has fluctuated from a low of 73.0 (currently) to a high of 79.6 Dec. 4.

Test positivity rates far exceed state averages

Data analysis shows test positivity rates of nearly 24% across the 15-county area over the past week based on a seven-day moving average. Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 23.7% is a third higher than the Volunteer state’s 17.6%.

The three Virginia health districts that include the viewing area’s counties have the commonwealth’s highest positivity rates by far. Those rates are 24.8% in the Mount Rogers District, 23.6% in Upper Cumberland and 22.7% in the Lenowisco District.

Southwest Virginia’s health districts have test positivity percentages much higher than the state average.

Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day COVID test positivity percentage is 35% higher than the statewide figure.

Then next-highest health district, West Piedmont, has a positivity rate of 17.9% and the state’s overall rate is 10.9%. In a virtual meeting today U.S. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said the situation “really is beginning to feel like a crisis.”

On the Tennessee side of a state line frequently crossed for work, shopping and other daily activities, the region’s two most-populous counties have some of the highest test positivity percentages in Tennessee.

Data from TDH show that as of Tuesday, Washington County’s 27.0% community spread rate was ninth-highest among the state’s 95 counties. Sullivan’s rate of 25.8% ranked 16th.