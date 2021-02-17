World War II veteran receives COVID-19 vaccine at Holston Valley just after turning 102

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Scott County, Virginia veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday with another milestone as he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ubert McConnell served in the military during World War II and began his active duty on D-Day.

Pictured: Ubert McConnell, World War II veteran

Recently, a fall landed McConnell in the hospital, so with the help of staff at the Mountain Home VA and Holston Valley Medical Center, they were able to come to him to ensure he could get vaccinated.

His daughter, Lee Ann McConnell, said she felt relieved he now has an extra level of protection.

“It’s a big relief to me to know that I’m not going to have to worry about him with COVID, I hope,” she said.

Officials with the VA at Mountain Home told News Channel 11 they’ve been able to vaccinate more than 7,000 veterans since they received the vaccine back in December.