WJHL to host ‘Reopening the Region’ town hall Thursday at 7

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 will be hosting a ‘Reopening the Region’ town hall Thursday at 7 p.m. EST on-air and on WJHL.com.

Our town hall will feature responses from local business owners, and local leaders.

SEE ALSO: Governor Lee, Dr. Piercey to join News 2 for statewide town hall meeting Thursday

At 7:30 p.m. EST, we will continue with a statewide town hall featuring Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey in Nashville, hosted by our sister station WKRN.

You can submit your questions on our social media pages by using the hashtag #ReopeningTheRegion and #TNtownhall

You can watch both town hall’s back to back on News Channel 11 and WJHL.com.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.