Wise, Va. man talks about his experience teaching abroad in South Korea during COVID-19 outbreak

(WJHL) – As the COVID-19 outbreak continues worldwide, the rise in cases continues specifically across the United States.

For countries and regions who saw cases early on in this outbreak, the number of new cases is starting to decline with some crediting the guidelines put into place by health officials.

Wise, Virginia native, Blake Roberts, moved to Songdo, South Korea in August 2017 to become a special education teacher abroad.

He said he’s been following COVID-19 for months since South Korea was one of the first places to see positive cases.









Roberts said a positive case was identified in Songdo, which led to the closure of schools for a week. Following the initial cases, teachers and staff at the Chadwick International School where he teaches made a game plan.

“We were told to come to school on a Monday and we kind of game planned how we were going to organize our information that we were going to share with our parents and students that day and then we went live Tuesday with classes,” said Roberts.

Roberts told News Channel 11 he was offered the opportunity to go home to the United States, but he declined. He said although he was not experiencing any symptoms, since the incubation period for the virus was so long, he chose not to come back and risk spread.

His Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. workday changed following the outbreak. For the past five weeks, he and his colleagues have been teaching through the computer but have tried to maintain the same hours of learning for the kids. Although it’s a different method of teaching for him, he said this precaution is necessary to prevent spread.

“I’ve seen social distancing work here in South Korea and numbers have been limited because people are distancing from each other,” said Roberts.

Since South Korea was exposed to COVID-19 before the United States, Roberts said he shared his knowledge of the virus with his family and urged them to stock up on supplies, which they did. Blake’s father, Jeff Roberts, said they always have a good amount of food around the house but chose to buy more non-perishables after hearing his son’s warning a few weeks ago.

Since his son’s initial leave in 2017, Jeff Roberts says he’s always worried about his youngest son abroad, but especially started to worry a little more when the virus began to spread in the city Blake lives.

“We were quite nervous but we were also very relieved and pleased that he did call and keep us informed,” said Jeff Roberts.

Blake Roberts said he has been keeping up with social media and has seen the lack of people taking COVID-19 seriously. His message for people back home is to practice the health guidelines set by the CDC and especially practice social distancing during this time. He said because of the guidelines put into place by South Korean health officials, he’s been able to stay healthy and avoid contracting COVID-19.

“The number of cases did increase daily quite a bit, but I didn’t ever really feel unsafe,” he said.

Roberts said his school will be doing distance learning until at least April 6th. He anticipates being in South Korea for at least another year to continue teaching but he’s making sure to keep up with family and friends back home.

