RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County has Virginia’s highest COVID-19 death rate since the beginning of the Omicron variant, Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data show — and four area counties have rates among the state’s 11 highest.

Lee, Wise and Dickenson counties in Southwest Virginia are the state’s only localities still in the highest CDC “community levels” zone following the agency’s March 24 weekly data update.

Overall, the nine-county News Channel 11 viewing area has recorded 275 COVID deaths the past 13 weeks for a rate of 96 per 100,000 population, which is more than double Virginia’s overall rate of 46 during the same period. Wise County’s rate, including Norton, is 128.

Wise County is also one of just three Virginia counties, all in Southwest Virginia, that remain in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) “red zone” (high) for COVID community levels. The others are Lee and Dickenson counties.

Eight other counties are in the medium (yellow) zone and the other 81 of the state’s 95 counties are in the green zone based on Thursday’s weekly CDC update. Those zones are now based on a combination of case rates as well as COVID hospitalization rates.

In red zones, the CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

COVID-19 case rates continued to decline in Southwest Virginia over the past week, with just 177 total cases reported in the nine-county area. That’s a rolling seven-day average of 62 cases per 100,000 population, which is the region’s lowest rate since late July and down from 81 a week earlier.

Wise County’s COVID death rate since Dec. 24, 2021 is the highest among Virginia’s 95 counties.

Tazewell County has by far the highest rate regionally after reporting 77 new cases the past week. Its spread rate of 190 is the only one above 100 and more than twice as high as Russell County’s 93, which is the next highest. Washington, Smyth, Scott, Lee and Dickenson counties all have rates below 50, with Scott County only reporting one case the past week.

An outsized death toll for region with undersized vaccination rates

Cases may have dropped rapidly, but the data now shows the Omicron variant’s toll on Southwest Virginia was worse than any other part of the state in terms of deaths.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID vaccination rates remain far below state and national averages.

VDH data spanning the past 13 weeks, back to Dec. 24, show 11 of Virginia’s 95 counties have population-adjusted COVID death rates above 100 per 100,000 residents. Four are in the News Channel 11 viewing area, and those four have higher populations than any of the other top 11 and therefore suffered greater numbers of deaths.

Wise County has seen the worst impact, recording 51 deaths (including two in Norton) since Christmas Eve. That’s not only the highest number of total deaths among those counties it represents the highest rate — 128 deaths per 100,000 population.

Russell County has the fourth-highest rate at 113, but its 30 total deaths outnumber the combined total of tiny Bath County (5 deaths) and Grayson (18 deaths), which is in Southwest Virginia and just outside the viewing area.

Tazewell County has a death rate of 104 and 42 total deaths, while Smyth County’s 31 deaths give it a rate of 103.

Regionwide, the death rate from the 275 deaths the past 13 weeks is 96 per 100,000. That is more than double Virginia’s rate of 46 during the same period.

The region continues to post COVID vaccination rates among the lowest in the state and the nation. The percentage of fully vaccinated Southwest Virginians just crested 50% last week, while the state rate is 72.5%.

A CDC study showed that during the Delta variant surge in the fall, unvaccinated people’s risk of death was 12.7 times higher than fully vaccinated people’s.