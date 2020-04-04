Wise County, Va. has first confirmed COVID-19 case, 2 EMS workers in quarantine

WISE COUNTY, Virginia (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health’s Lenowisco Health District confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wise County. Two EMS workers who transported the man are currently in self-quarantine, officials say.

The patient is a resident, a male in his 70s, who is hospitalized.

The health district shared this information on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

VDH added in its post, saying that “It’s important to understand that an individual’s risk of exposure is NOT determined by the numbers and locations of cases or the details of investigations.”

The department said Saturday that residents should limit their own exposure to the virus and not base the likelihood of contracting it on how many cases surround them.

The Appalachia Police Department also posted on its Facebook page Saturday, adding that two EMS workers are in self-quarantine after transporting the infected patient.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

