Wise County Sheriff’s Office closed to public due to increase in COVID-19 cases countywide

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has closed its administrative offices to the public due to the “continues rise in COVID-19 cases.”

According to a post of the WCSO Facebook page, the offices will be closed until January 4, 2021.

Those needing non-emergency assistance are asked to call (276) 328-3756.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, Wise County has had 1,922 cases of the coronavirus reported since the beginning of the pandemic. 57 deaths in the county are attributed to the virus.