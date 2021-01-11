Wise Co. Public Schools complete first installation of space-based internet for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Wise County Public Schools has begun connecting select families to the internet with the help of SpaceX.

According to a post from the school system, the installation kits that will provide 45 select families with space-based internet have been delivered.

The district also says the first installation has been completed, providing one of the rural families in the school system with internet connection.

School officials previously told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield that they were aware of the issue prior to the pandemic. However, with virtual learning recently becoming so important, it was vital that Wise County Public Schools provide families with an internet connection.

The school system says they hope to have all 45 homes connected in a matter of weeks.